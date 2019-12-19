Is There A Value in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) And Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

The shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Discover Financial Services, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on July 08, 2019, to Hold the DFS stock while also putting a $87 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DFS is Outperform in its latest report on May 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that DFS is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $92.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.15.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $86.22 while ending the day at $86.51. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a -27.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. DFS had ended its last session trading at $86.51. Discover Financial Services currently has a market cap of $27.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.96, with a beta of 1.62. DFS 52-week low price stands at $54.36 while its 52-week high price is $92.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.98%. Discover Financial Services has the potential to record 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.11% to reach $83.10/share. It started the day trading at $82.17 and traded between $79.80 and $80.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDOC’s 50-day SMA is 76.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.45. The stock has a high of $86.30 for the year while the low is $42.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.82%, as 24.99M DFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.92% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TDOC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 323,747 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,449,233 shares of TDOC, with a total valuation of $540,058,771. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TDOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $395,263,686 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Teladoc Health Inc. shares by 4.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,458,440 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 211,646 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. which are valued at $373,349,766. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Teladoc Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,873,793 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,757,300 shares and is now valued at $314,636,302. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Teladoc Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.