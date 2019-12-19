Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)?

The shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2015. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Streamline Health Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hilliard Lyons advised investors in its research note published on April 04, 2008, to Buy the STRM stock while also putting a $6.50 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.21.

The shares of the company added by 11.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.20 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 618470.0 shares were traded which represents a -1891.85% decline from the average session volume which is 31050.0 shares. STRM had ended its last session trading at $1.17. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 STRM 52-week low price stands at $0.71 while its 52-week high price is $2.09.

The Streamline Health Solutions Inc. generated 1.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.89% to reach $16.17/share. It started the day trading at $4.14 and traded between $3.87 and $3.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSTI’s 50-day SMA is 3.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.26. The stock has a high of $11.90 for the year while the low is $3.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 80119.88 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.27%, as 83,541 STRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.57% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 57.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC sold more PSTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -89.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC selling -4,617,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 539,417 shares of PSTI, with a total valuation of $1,807,047. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more PSTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $722,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares by 14.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 215,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,502 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $722,736. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 39,850 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 186,231 shares and is now valued at $623,874. Following these latest developments, around 7.44% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.