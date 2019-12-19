Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)?

The shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sasol Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that SSL is Neutral in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Macquarie thinks that SSL is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.60.

The shares of the company added by 8.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.45 while ending the day at $22.48. During the trading session, a total of 810756.0 shares were traded which represents a -247.93% decline from the average session volume which is 233020.0 shares. SSL had ended its last session trading at $20.79. Sasol Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SSL 52-week low price stands at $16.48 while its 52-week high price is $34.03.

The Sasol Limited generated 1.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Sasol Limited has the potential to record 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) is now rated as Buy. JP Morgan also rated QIWI as Upgrade on May 16, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that QIWI could surge by 36.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.96% to reach $29.88/share. It started the day trading at $20.91 and traded between $18.24 and $19.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QIWI’s 50-day SMA is 19.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.66. The stock has a high of $25.25 for the year while the low is $12.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 166603.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 66.98%, as 278,194 SSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.34% of Qiwi plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 359.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC bought more QIWI shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC purchasing 486,649 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,796,427 shares of QIWI, with a total valuation of $35,605,183. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more QIWI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,852,326 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Lt… increased its Qiwi plc shares by 8.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,300,919 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 106,159 shares of Qiwi plc which are valued at $25,784,215. In the same vein, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd… increased its Qiwi plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,057,391 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,023,639 shares and is now valued at $20,288,525. Following these latest developments, around 0.73% of Qiwi plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.