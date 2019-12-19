Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)?

The shares of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Progyny Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Overweight the PGNY stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Citigroup was of a view that PGNY is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.56% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.26 while ending the day at $24.46. During the trading session, a total of 657172.0 shares were traded which represents a 28.73% incline from the average session volume which is 922070.0 shares. PGNY had ended its last session trading at $25.49. PGNY 52-week low price stands at $13.29 while its 52-week high price is $32.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Progyny Inc. generated 7.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. Progyny Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Citigroup also rated USB as Downgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that USB could down by -3.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.97% to reach $58.18/share. It started the day trading at $60.82 and traded between $59.61 and $60.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USB’s 50-day SMA is 58.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.90. The stock has a high of $61.11 for the year while the low is $43.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.21%, as 17.94M PGNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of U.S. Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.81, while the P/B ratio is 1.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.20% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 132,459,618 shares of USB, with a total valuation of $7,951,550,869. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more USB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,677,738,221 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its U.S. Bancorp shares by 2.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 67,680,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,409,798 shares of U.S. Bancorp which are valued at $4,062,850,270. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its U.S. Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,613,328 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 64,762,878 shares and is now valued at $3,887,715,566. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.