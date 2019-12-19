Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)?

The shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on November 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Citigroup was of a view that PHAS is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.42.

The shares of the company added by 27.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.665 while ending the day at $4.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -324.43% decline from the average session volume which is 373530.0 shares. PHAS had ended its last session trading at $3.70. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.00 PHAS 52-week low price stands at $2.56 while its 52-week high price is $16.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 81.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.0%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.90% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.3099 and traded between $0.2901 and $0.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNSS’s 50-day SMA is 0.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.83. The stock has a high of $1.77 for the year while the low is $0.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 73.52%, as 2.33M PHAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.23% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Aisling Capital Management LP bought more SNSS shares, increasing its portfolio by 32.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Aisling Capital Management LP purchasing 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,100,000 shares of SNSS, with a total valuation of $4,343,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SNSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,311,063 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.31% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.