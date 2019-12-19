Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), Myomo Inc. (NYSE:MYO)?

The shares of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ImmunoGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the IMGN stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Cowen was of a view that IMGN is Outperform in its latest report on May 06, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that IMGN is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 182.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.39.

The shares of the company added by 7.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.49 while ending the day at $4.97. During the trading session, a total of 7.51 million shares were traded which represents a -264.8% decline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. IMGN had ended its last session trading at $4.62. IMGN 52-week low price stands at $1.76 while its 52-week high price is $6.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ImmunoGen Inc. generated 204.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -86.67%. ImmunoGen Inc. has the potential to record -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 02, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Myomo Inc. (NYSE:MYO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.08% to reach $2.02/share. It started the day trading at $0.40 and traded between $0.31 and $0.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYO’s 50-day SMA is 0.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.83. The stock has a high of $1.85 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 98604.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.95%, as 112,360 IMGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.73% of Myomo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 66.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold more MYO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling -130,250 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 473,159 shares of MYO, with a total valuation of $246,043.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Myomo Inc. shares by 39.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 264,379 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 75,506 shares of Myomo Inc. which are valued at $137,477. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Myomo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,178 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 209,189 shares and is now valued at $108,778. Following these latest developments, around 6.70% of Myomo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.