Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)?

The shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golar LNG Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Berenberg in its report released on September 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. B. Riley FBR was of a view that GMLP is Neutral in its latest report on September 05, 2018. DNB Markets thinks that GMLP is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.44.

The shares of the company added by 5.46% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.40 while ending the day at $8.89. During the trading session, a total of 519489.0 shares were traded which represents a -94.11% decline from the average session volume which is 267630.0 shares. GMLP had ended its last session trading at $8.43. Golar LNG Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GMLP 52-week low price stands at $8.40 while its 52-week high price is $14.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Golar LNG Partners LP generated 100.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 345.45%. Golar LNG Partners LP has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on December 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) is now rated as Underweight. Stephens also rated DNR as Initiated on December 06, 2018, with its price target of $4 suggesting that DNR could down by -6.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.71% to reach $1.32/share. It started the day trading at $1.53 and traded between $1.38 and $1.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNR’s 50-day SMA is 1.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.40. The stock has a high of $2.68 for the year while the low is $0.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 88.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.86%, as 79.74M GMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.44% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DNR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,414,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 67,156,749 shares of DNR, with a total valuation of $66,283,711. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,391,852 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Denbury Resources Inc. shares by 20.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,521,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,393,966 shares of Denbury Resources Inc. which are valued at $24,202,708. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Denbury Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,216,346 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,992,956 shares and is now valued at $19,733,048. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Denbury Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.