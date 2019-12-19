Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)?

The shares of FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FTS International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 02, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FTSI is Buy in its latest report on April 16, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that FTSI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.81.

The shares of the company added by 21.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.04 while ending the day at $1.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -125.83% decline from the average session volume which is 637060.0 shares. FTSI had ended its last session trading at $1.05. FTS International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 FTSI 52-week low price stands at $0.89 while its 52-week high price is $12.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FTS International Inc. generated 204.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 580.0%. FTS International Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.29% to reach $2.72/share. It started the day trading at $1.61 and traded between $1.47 and $1.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUSK’s 50-day SMA is 1.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.60. The stock has a high of $24.62 for the year while the low is $1.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.37%, as 2.40M FTSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.86% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 388.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wexford Capital LP bought more TUSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wexford Capital LP purchasing 52,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,045,273 shares of TUSK, with a total valuation of $34,611,079. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more TUSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,392,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares by 46.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 915,560 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 288,680 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. which are valued at $1,437,429. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,341 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 834,133 shares and is now valued at $1,309,589. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.