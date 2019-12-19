Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.68.

The shares of the company added by 9.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.02 while ending the day at $20.63. During the trading session, a total of 997399.0 shares were traded which represents a -86.36% decline from the average session volume which is 535200.0 shares. CRNC had ended its last session trading at $18.91. Cerence Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CRNC 52-week low price stands at $12.89 while its 52-week high price is $29.36.

Cerence Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on August 13, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is now rated as Outperform. Jefferies also rated ALLK as Initiated on August 13, 2018, with its price target of $53 suggesting that ALLK could down by -20.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.00% to reach $99.33/share. It started the day trading at $132.57 and traded between $108.23 and $119.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLK’s 50-day SMA is 87.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.41. The stock has a high of $139.99 for the year while the low is $30.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.66%, as 8.46M CRNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.49% of Allakos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 415.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 167.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ALLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 840,705 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,059,493 shares of ALLK, with a total valuation of $480,651,835. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ALLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $332,010,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allakos Inc. shares by 112.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,408,807 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,805,751 shares of Allakos Inc. which are valued at $323,836,665. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Allakos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 635,759 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,289,839 shares and is now valued at $312,534,705. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Allakos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.