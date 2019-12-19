Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)?

The shares of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that BSMX is Neutral in its latest report on December 10, 2018. Citigroup thinks that BSMX is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.66.

The shares of the company added by 4.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.03 while ending the day at $7.19. During the trading session, a total of 814180.0 shares were traded which represents a -53.1% decline from the average session volume which is 531780.0 shares. BSMX had ended its last session trading at $6.90. BSMX 52-week low price stands at $5.89 while its 52-week high price is $8.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.61% to reach $26.64/share. It started the day trading at $24.7742 and traded between $24.34 and $24.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAL’s 50-day SMA is 20.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.00. The stock has a high of $32.71 for the year while the low is $16.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.94%, as 43.64M BSMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.99% of Halliburton Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.82, while the P/B ratio is 2.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 12,196,219 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,233,981 shares of HAL, with a total valuation of $1,621,141,261. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more HAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $958,835,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Halliburton Company shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 44,383,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -621,474 shares of Halliburton Company which are valued at $931,617,914. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Halliburton Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 586,353 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 41,676,516 shares and is now valued at $874,790,071. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Halliburton Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.