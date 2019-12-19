Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)?

The shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 3D Systems Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on June 24, 2019, to Neutral the DDD stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $8. Piper Jaffray was of a view that DDD is Overweight in its latest report on January 29, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that DDD is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.78.

The shares of the company added by 7.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.72 while ending the day at $9.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -35.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. DDD had ended its last session trading at $8.77. 3D Systems Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 DDD 52-week low price stands at $6.47 while its 52-week high price is $14.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The 3D Systems Corporation generated 127.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. 3D Systems Corporation has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Cowen also rated AMD as Reiterated on November 18, 2019, with its price target of $47 suggesting that AMD could down by -17.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.10% to reach $35.96/share. It started the day trading at $43.06 and traded between $42.24 and $42.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMD’s 50-day SMA is 36.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.07. The stock has a high of $43.10 for the year while the low is $16.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 118.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.15%, as 104.39M DDD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.44% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 210.45, while the P/B ratio is 21.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 52.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 14,968,157 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 121,331,365 shares of AMD, with a total valuation of $4,750,122,940. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,205,766,045 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares by 32.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 51,608,052 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,705,061 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. which are valued at $2,020,455,236. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,805,104 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 42,023,213 shares and is now valued at $1,645,208,789. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.