Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)?

The shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay Tankers Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Buy the TNK stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. Wells Fargo was of a view that TNK is Market Perform in its latest report on January 10, 2019. DNB Markets thinks that TNK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 225.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.49.

The shares of the company added by 4.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.51 while ending the day at $22.62. During the trading session, a total of 715587.0 shares were traded which represents a -29.06% decline from the average session volume which is 554460.0 shares. TNK had ended its last session trading at $21.69. Teekay Tankers Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TNK 52-week low price stands at $6.96 while its 52-week high price is $22.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teekay Tankers Ltd. generated 79.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 162.5%. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has the potential to record 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.11% to reach $20.39/share. It started the day trading at $17.94 and traded between $17.41 and $17.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOLD’s 50-day SMA is 16.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.73. The stock has a high of $20.07 for the year while the low is $11.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.61%, as 29.68M TNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.29, while the P/B ratio is 1.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more GOLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,033,844 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 85,020,935 shares of GOLD, with a total valuation of $1,428,351,708. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more GOLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,409,795,957 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Barrick Gold Corporation shares by 6.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 56,739,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,760,991 shares of Barrick Gold Corporation which are valued at $953,215,536. In the same vein, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… decreased its Barrick Gold Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,760,119 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 54,246,495 shares and is now valued at $911,341,116. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Barrick Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.