Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)?

The shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qutoutiao Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Buy the QTT stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that QTT is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that QTT is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.09.

The shares of the company added by 9.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -17.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. QTT had ended its last session trading at $3.03. QTT 52-week low price stands at $2.56 while its 52-week high price is $18.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Qutoutiao Inc. generated 74.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.06%. Qutoutiao Inc. has the potential to record -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Robert W. Baird also rated CNST as Initiated on January 29, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that CNST could surge by 5.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.48% to reach $45.86/share. It started the day trading at $46.70 and traded between $42.55 and $43.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNST’s 50-day SMA is 28.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.51. The stock has a high of $59.49 for the year while the low is $4.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.11%, as 1.92M QTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.91% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 629.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 481.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 333.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cormorant Asset Management LP bought more CNST shares, increasing its portfolio by 89.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cormorant Asset Management LP purchasing 1,086,726 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,300,000 shares of CNST, with a total valuation of $107,088,000. Regents of the University of Cali… meanwhile sold more CNST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,255,102 worth of shares.

Similarly, Casdin Capital LLC decreased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,523,960 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $70,955,578. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 239,077 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,135,387 shares and is now valued at $52,863,619. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.