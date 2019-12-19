Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.05.

The shares of the company added by 8.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.13 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -103.29% decline from the average session volume which is 832050.0 shares. PHIO had ended its last session trading at $0.13. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 PHIO 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $0.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. generated 8.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on March 28, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Leerink Partners also rated RGLS as Initiated on January 05, 2018, with its price target of $2 suggesting that RGLS could surge by 66.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.20% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.5993 and traded between $0.50 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGLS’s 50-day SMA is 0.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.91. The stock has a high of $1.62 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 286971.74 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.27%, as 293,486 PHIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 126.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.60% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,035,695 shares of RGLS, with a total valuation of $1,689,627.

Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.