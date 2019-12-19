Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)?

The shares of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MacroGenics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Underweight the MGNX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Guggenheim was of a view that MGNX is Neutral in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that MGNX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.57.

The shares of the company added by 4.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.08 while ending the day at $10.57. During the trading session, a total of 570787.0 shares were traded which represents a -2.46% decline from the average session volume which is 557080.0 shares. MGNX had ended its last session trading at $10.16. MacroGenics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 MGNX 52-week low price stands at $7.43 while its 52-week high price is $32.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MacroGenics Inc. generated 156.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.48%. MacroGenics Inc. has the potential to record -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Goldman also rated KMI as Downgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that KMI could surge by 5.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.02% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.79 and traded between $20.465 and $20.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMI’s 50-day SMA is 20.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.25. The stock has a high of $21.50 for the year while the low is $14.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.72%, as 34.68M MGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.77% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,475,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 161,963,448 shares of KMI, with a total valuation of $3,176,103,215. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more KMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,892,608,380 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 89,164,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,074,090 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. which are valued at $1,748,524,297. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,480,411 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 41,071,265 shares and is now valued at $805,407,507. Following these latest developments, around 11.10% of Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.