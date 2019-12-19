Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX), Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 338.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.20% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 12.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.16 while ending the day at $21.47. During the trading session, a total of 662509.0 shares were traded which represents a 62.57% incline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. LMPX had ended its last session trading at $19.11. LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 LMPX 52-week low price stands at $4.90 while its 52-week high price is $44.00.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 04, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Rodman & Renshaw also rated CLSN as Resumed on April 10, 2017, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that CLSN could surge by 79.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.67% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.72 and traded between $1.48 and $1.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLSN’s 50-day SMA is 1.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.83. The stock has a high of $2.63 for the year while the low is $1.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 132851.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.91%, as 185,872 LMPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.83% of Celsion Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 164.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLSN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 28,617 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 733,268 shares of CLSN, with a total valuation of $967,914. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more CLSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,052 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Celsion Corporation shares by 2.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 139,696 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,882 shares of Celsion Corporation which are valued at $184,399. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Celsion Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.