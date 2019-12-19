Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)?

The shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Just Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. B. Riley FBR was of a view that JE is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that JE is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.66 while ending the day at $1.67. During the trading session, a total of 549303.0 shares were traded which represents a 47.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. JE had ended its last session trading at $1.75. JE 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $4.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Just Energy Group Inc. generated 25.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Just Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.91% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.90 and traded between $3.75 and $3.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CX’s 50-day SMA is 3.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.05. The stock has a high of $5.63 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.51%, as 11.12M JE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.67% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more CX shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 16,387,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 126,189,190 shares of CX, with a total valuation of $470,685,679. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile bought more CX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $273,014,053 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares by 14.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 40,658,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,162,601 shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. which are valued at $151,654,508. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 566,840 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,882,846 shares and is now valued at $59,243,016. Following these latest developments, around 60.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.