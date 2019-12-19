Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA), Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)?

The shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2016. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IZEA Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.81.

The shares of the company added by 8.06% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.215 while ending the day at $0.24. During the trading session, a total of 556044.0 shares were traded which represents a -132.91% decline from the average session volume which is 238740.0 shares. IZEA had ended its last session trading at $0.22. IZEA Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 IZEA 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $1.75.

The IZEA Worldwide Inc. generated 6.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. IZEA Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BofA/Merrill also rated ADMS as Downgrade on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that ADMS could surge by 77.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.35% to reach $16.44/share. It started the day trading at $4.05 and traded between $3.61 and $3.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADMS's 50-day SMA is 5.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.82. The stock has a high of $12.57 for the year while the low is $3.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.32%, as 2.53M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.38% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 645.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… sold more ADMS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… selling -151,136 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,258,235 shares of ADMS, with a total valuation of $13,436,498. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ADMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,026,551 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 31.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,018,995 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 244,700 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $6,063,020. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 64,240 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 948,038 shares and is now valued at $5,640,826. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.