Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)?

The shares of ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on July 28, 2016. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ContraFect Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 15, 2016. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on December 31, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.20.

The shares of the company added by 10.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 3.72 million shares were traded which represents a -616.93% decline from the average session volume which is 519460.0 shares. CFRX had ended its last session trading at $0.41. ContraFect Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CFRX 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $2.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ContraFect Corporation generated 10.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. ContraFect Corporation has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $5.98 and traded between $5.50 and $5.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFF’s 50-day SMA is 7.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.80. The stock has a high of $18.10 for the year while the low is $2.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.73%, as 3.72M CFRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.89% of Village Farms International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.08, while the P/B ratio is 2.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 897.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.43% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 21.87% of Village Farms International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.