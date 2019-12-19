Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER), Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)?

The shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $11 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VEREIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. BofA/Merrill was of a view that VER is Buy in its latest report on June 11, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that VER is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.90.

The shares of the company added by 0.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.11 while ending the day at $9.15. During the trading session, a total of 7.3 million shares were traded which represents a 47.86% incline from the average session volume which is 14.0 million shares. VER had ended its last session trading at $9.13. VER 52-week low price stands at $6.95 while its 52-week high price is $10.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. VEREIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge Research published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is now rated as Equal Weight. Oppenheimer also rated EXPE as Downgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that EXPE could surge by 14.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $111.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.91% to reach $129.50/share. It started the day trading at $111.64 and traded between $110.13 and $110.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXPE’s 50-day SMA is 116.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 124.61. The stock has a high of $144.00 for the year while the low is $93.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.93%, as 7.19M VER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.22% of Expedia Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.10, while the P/B ratio is 3.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EXPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 517,707 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,406,207 shares of EXPE, with a total valuation of $1,464,535,004. PAR Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more EXPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $969,290,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Expedia Group Inc. shares by 1.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,785,369 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -168,369 shares of Expedia Group Inc. which are valued at $893,120,613. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Expedia Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 65,146 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,982,865 shares and is now valued at $709,878,056. Following these latest developments, around 12.40% of Expedia Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.