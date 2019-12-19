Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)?

The shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $137 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Target Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Strong Buy the TGT stock while also putting a $130 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $130. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Wells Fargo was of a view that TGT is Outperform in its latest report on August 21, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that TGT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $138.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $127.75 while ending the day at $128.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.84 million shares were traded which represents a 20.26% incline from the average session volume which is 4.82 million shares. TGT had ended its last session trading at $128.38. Target Corporation currently has a market cap of $65.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.99, with a beta of 0.56. Target Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 TGT 52-week low price stands at $60.15 while its 52-week high price is $128.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Target Corporation generated 969.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. Target Corporation has the potential to record 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.30% to reach $46.14/share. It started the day trading at $40.09 and traded between $39.72 and $39.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HDS’s 50-day SMA is 39.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.80. The stock has a high of $47.13 for the year while the low is $35.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.01%, as 2.79M TGT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.60, while the P/B ratio is 4.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.30% over the past 90 days while it lost 0.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more HDS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 261,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,565,502 shares of HDS, with a total valuation of $938,378,290. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $669,593,130 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fiduciary Management, Inc. increased its HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares by 49.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,789,558 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,231,100 shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. which are valued at $389,820,200. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 659,846 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,401,806 shares and is now valued at $294,739,915. Following these latest developments, around 0.43% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.