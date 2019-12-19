Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)?

The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $50. CLSA was of a view that TSM is Outperform in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TSM is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $60.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $58.715 while ending the day at $59.10. During the trading session, a total of 9.99 million shares were traded which represents a -37.18% decline from the average session volume which is 7.28 million shares. TSM had ended its last session trading at $59.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited currently has a market cap of $286.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.71, with a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 TSM 52-week low price stands at $34.21 while its 52-week high price is $59.71.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited generated 14.52 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.89/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.105 and traded between $14.86 and $14.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKT’s 50-day SMA is 15.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.85. The stock has a high of $23.14 for the year while the low is $13.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.65%, as 45.22M TSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 49.80% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.83, while the P/B ratio is 2.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more SKT shares, increasing its portfolio by 41.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,492,799 shares of SKT, with a total valuation of $418,440,401. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SKT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,634,013 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by 4.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,735,645 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -465,849 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. which are valued at $163,396,517. In the same vein, State Street Global Advisors Ltd. decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 293 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,904,610 shares and is now valued at $59,428,164. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.