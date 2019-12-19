Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)?

The shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that PTEN is Neutral in its latest report on September 30, 2019. Barclays thinks that PTEN is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.88 while ending the day at $10.00. During the trading session, a total of 5.34 million shares were traded which represents a -33.54% decline from the average session volume which is 4.0 million shares. PTEN had ended its last session trading at $10.10. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 PTEN 52-week low price stands at $7.67 while its 52-week high price is $16.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. generated 164.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.46% to reach $32.12/share. It started the day trading at $17.28 and traded between $17.01 and $17.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TECK’s 50-day SMA is 16.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.54. The stock has a high of $25.75 for the year while the low is $14.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -52.43%, as 4.42M PTEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of Teck Resources Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.80% over the last six months.

This move now sees The China Investment Corp. (Investmen… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 59,304,474 shares of TECK, with a total valuation of $931,080,242. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more TECK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $564,214,433 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Teck Resources Limited shares by 58.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 33,758,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,513,290 shares of Teck Resources Limited which are valued at $530,011,213. In the same vein, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. increased its Teck Resources Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,301,578 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,517,884 shares and is now valued at $275,030,779. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Teck Resources Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.