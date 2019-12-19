Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG)?

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $259 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NVIDIA Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $255. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 230. Cowen was of a view that NVDA is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that NVDA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 275.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 27 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $233.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.22.

The shares of the company added by 0.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $229.35 while ending the day at $229.51. During the trading session, a total of 8.32 million shares were traded which represents a 0.69% incline from the average session volume which is 8.38 million shares. NVDA had ended its last session trading at $228.29. NVIDIA Corporation currently has a market cap of $140.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 65.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.20, with a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 NVDA 52-week low price stands at $124.46 while its 52-week high price is $229.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NVIDIA Corporation generated 9.77 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.27%. NVIDIA Corporation has the potential to record 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is now rated as Top Pick. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. JP Morgan also rated STAG as Upgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that STAG could surge by 9.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.19% to reach $33.92/share. It started the day trading at $30.96 and traded between $30.50 and $30.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STAG’s 50-day SMA is 30.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.85. The stock has a high of $31.66 for the year while the low is $23.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.05%, as 3.70M NVDA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of STAG Industrial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 49.29, while the P/B ratio is 1.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more STAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 932,343 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,303,948 shares of STAG, with a total valuation of $567,239,349. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more STAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $294,551,025 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its STAG Industrial Inc. shares by 4.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,058,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 253,615 shares of STAG Industrial Inc. which are valued at $187,756,944. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its STAG Industrial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,390,023 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,890,962 shares and is now valued at $151,570,912. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of STAG Industrial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.