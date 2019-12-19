Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)?

The shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $27 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Noble Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wolfe Research advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Outperform the NBL stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $33. Barclays was of a view that NBL is Equal Weight in its latest report on April 30, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NBL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.28.

The shares of the company added by 1.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.44 while ending the day at $23.05. During the trading session, a total of 4.38 million shares were traded which represents a 20.6% incline from the average session volume which is 5.52 million shares. NBL had ended its last session trading at $22.70. Noble Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 NBL 52-week low price stands at $17.11 while its 52-week high price is $28.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Noble Energy Inc. generated 473.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 220.0%. Noble Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.76% to reach $19.46/share. It started the day trading at $17.41 and traded between $17.23 and $17.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROIC’s 50-day SMA is 18.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.73. The stock has a high of $19.18 for the year while the low is $15.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.05%, as 5.95M NBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.26% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ROIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 321,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,414,607 shares of ROIC, with a total valuation of $317,642,432. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ROIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $310,419,009 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares by 21.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,301,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,286,768 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. which are valued at $151,422,114. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,820 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,199,148 shares and is now valued at $113,072,460. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.