Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG), Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)?

The shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lloyds Banking Group plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that LYG is Neutral in its latest report on July 16, 2019. Davy Research thinks that LYG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.24 while ending the day at $3.27. During the trading session, a total of 8.73 million shares were traded which represents a -46.77% decline from the average session volume which is 5.95 million shares. LYG had ended its last session trading at $3.31. LYG 52-week low price stands at $2.30 while its 52-week high price is $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group plc has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.77% to reach $42.78/share. It started the day trading at $38.75 and traded between $36.81 and $38.21 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $44.09 for the year while the low is $27.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.60%, as 5.80M LYG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.24% of Datadog Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.48%.

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more DDOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $205,431,958 worth of shares.

Similarly, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its Datadog Inc. shares by 151.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,878,360 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,131,339 shares of Datadog Inc. which are valued at $76,580,737. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Datadog Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,206,674 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,786,628 shares and is now valued at $72,840,824. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Datadog Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.