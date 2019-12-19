Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)?

The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $170 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Johnson & Johnson, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Overweight the JNJ stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Bernstein in its report released on October 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 155. Credit Suisse was of a view that JNJ is Outperform in its latest report on July 12, 2019. Goldman thinks that JNJ is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $151.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $142.74 while ending the day at $143.19. During the trading session, a total of 6.49 million shares were traded which represents a 11.09% incline from the average session volume which is 7.3 million shares. JNJ had ended its last session trading at $143.56. Johnson & Johnson currently has a market cap of $376.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.58, with a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JNJ 52-week low price stands at $121.00 while its 52-week high price is $144.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Johnson & Johnson generated 16.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.08%. Johnson & Johnson has the potential to record 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $89. Goldman also rated EQR as Initiated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $86 suggesting that EQR could surge by 7.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.22% to reach $86.79/share. It started the day trading at $80.62 and traded between $79.22 and $80.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQR’s 50-day SMA is 85.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.59. The stock has a high of $89.55 for the year while the low is $63.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.75%, as 5.15M JNJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of Equity Residential shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.79, while the P/B ratio is 2.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EQR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -474,529 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,951,117 shares of EQR, with a total valuation of $3,995,540,057. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EQR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,409,154,194 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Equity Residential shares by 0.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,789,666 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -242,858 shares of Equity Residential which are valued at $2,194,700,577. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Equity Residential shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 281,885 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,926,251 shares and is now valued at $1,610,623,960. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Equity Residential stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.