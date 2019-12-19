Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)?

The shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Duke Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Neutral the DUK stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $98. Credit Suisse was of a view that DUK is Neutral in its latest report on February 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that DUK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $95.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.01.

The shares of the company added by 0.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $90.26 while ending the day at $90.61. During the trading session, a total of 3.48 million shares were traded which represents a 2.66% incline from the average session volume which is 3.58 million shares. DUK had ended its last session trading at $90.55. Duke Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $68.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.26, with a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DUK 52-week low price stands at $82.46 while its 52-week high price is $97.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Duke Energy Corporation generated 379.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.07%. Duke Energy Corporation has the potential to record 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Wedbush also rated NUAN as Initiated on October 19, 2018, with its price target of $22 suggesting that NUAN could surge by 11.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.77 and traded between $17.52 and $17.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUAN’s 50-day SMA is 16.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.70. The stock has a high of $18.22 for the year while the low is $10.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.33%, as 9.54M DUK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.39% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.08, while the P/B ratio is 2.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NUAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -49,798 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,112,473 shares of NUAN, with a total valuation of $468,196,641. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more NUAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $379,362,402 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Nuance Communications Inc. shares by 5.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,847,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 901,638 shares of Nuance Communications Inc. which are valued at $320,012,739. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Nuance Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 413,495 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,837,749 shares and is now valued at $301,900,840. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Nuance Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.