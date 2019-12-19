Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)?

The shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $85 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVS Health Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 61. Guggenheim was of a view that CVS is Buy in its latest report on April 18, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that CVS is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $80.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $72.65 while ending the day at $73.28. During the trading session, a total of 6.71 million shares were traded which represents a 2.18% incline from the average session volume which is 6.86 million shares. CVS had ended its last session trading at $73.35. CVS Health Corporation currently has a market cap of $96.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.65, with a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CVS 52-week low price stands at $51.72 while its 52-week high price is $77.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CVS Health Corporation generated 5.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.3%. CVS Health Corporation has the potential to record 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) is now rated as Market Perform. Keefe Bruyette also rated TGH as Resumed on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that TGH could surge by 2.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.81% to reach $11.33/share. It started the day trading at $11.17 and traded between $10.865 and $11.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGH’s 50-day SMA is 9.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.63. The stock has a high of $14.17 for the year while the low is $6.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 723189.86 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.14%, as 678,786 CVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 205.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more TGH shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 104,443 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,822,710 shares of TGH, with a total valuation of $16,641,342. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more TGH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,183,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares by 6.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,273,984 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 75,962 shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited which are valued at $11,631,474. In the same vein, Prudential Investment Managers (S… increased its Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 968,185 shares and is now valued at $8,839,529. Following these latest developments, around 76.40% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.