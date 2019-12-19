Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)?

The shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Citigroup was of a view that CRWD is Sell in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Goldman thinks that CRWD is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $78.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.92.

The shares of the company added by 3.62% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $48.60 while ending the day at $50.14. During the trading session, a total of 5.61 million shares were traded which represents a -88.94% decline from the average session volume which is 2.97 million shares. CRWD had ended its last session trading at $48.39. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 CRWD 52-week low price stands at $44.58 while its 52-week high price is $101.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. generated 743.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.97% to reach $83.82/share. It started the day trading at $72.47 and traded between $71.23 and $71.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGR’s 50-day SMA is 71.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.91. The stock has a high of $84.96 for the year while the low is $56.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.56%, as 4.62M CRWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of The Progressive Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.34, while the P/B ratio is 3.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PGR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,135,089 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,579,788 shares of PGR, with a total valuation of $3,475,703,513. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,276,252,099 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Progressive Corporation shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,165,952 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -91,500 shares of The Progressive Corporation which are valued at $1,911,422,794. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its The Progressive Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,925,099 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,308,970 shares and is now valued at $1,118,320,259. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Progressive Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.