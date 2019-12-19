Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)?

The shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on August 29, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7.75 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acasti Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on July 18, 2019, to Outperform the ACST stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 263.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.27.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.15 while ending the day at $2.40. During the trading session, a total of 4.12 million shares were traded which represents a -122.78% decline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. ACST had ended its last session trading at $2.40. ACST 52-week low price stands at $0.66 while its 52-week high price is $2.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Acasti Pharma Inc. generated 19.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.5%. Acasti Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $10.6924 and traded between $9.20 and $10.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BROG’s 50-day SMA is 10.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.09. The stock has a high of $12.79 for the year while the low is $8.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 216023.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 59.21%, as 343,931 ACST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.21% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 86.36, while the P/B ratio is 55.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 200.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.57% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Polar Asset Management Partners, … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,648,711 shares of BROG, with a total valuation of $27,228,749.

Similarly, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its Twelve Seas Investment Company shares by 66.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 600,000 shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company which are valued at $15,420,000. In the same vein, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its Twelve Seas Investment Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 531,174 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,455,646 shares and is now valued at $14,964,041. Following these latest developments, around 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.