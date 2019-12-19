Is It Crazy To Buy Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) And Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

The shares of Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2018. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tarena International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2018. Goldman was of a view that TEDU is Neutral in its latest report on May 16, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that TEDU is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $34.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.49.

The shares of the company added by 22.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.10 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 658908.0 shares were traded which represents a -377.4% decline from the average session volume which is 138020.0 shares. TEDU had ended its last session trading at $0.96. Tarena International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TEDU 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $7.00.

The Tarena International Inc. generated 63.69 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.24% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.31 and traded between $5.83 and $5.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYNE’s 50-day SMA is 6.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.65. The stock has a high of $16.47 for the year while the low is $2.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.95%, as 5.04M TEDU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.81% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 689.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more ZYNE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 3,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,683,403 shares of ZYNE, with a total valuation of $16,985,941. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZYNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,620,137 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 10.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,313,497 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 126,438 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $8,314,436. In the same vein, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 150,557 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 777,293 shares and is now valued at $4,920,265. Following these latest developments, around 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.