Is It Crazy To Buy Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) And CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

The shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 16, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Surgery Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on January 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGRY is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2017. Stifel thinks that SGRY is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 195.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.38.

The shares of the company added by 7.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.61 while ending the day at $15.90. During the trading session, a total of 822631.0 shares were traded which represents a -168.97% decline from the average session volume which is 305850.0 shares. SGRY had ended its last session trading at $14.76. Surgery Partners Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SGRY 52-week low price stands at $5.38 while its 52-week high price is $15.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Surgery Partners Inc. generated 111.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -117.65%. Surgery Partners Inc. has the potential to record -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on January 29, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) is now rated as In-line. Cowen also rated CRR as Reiterated on May 10, 2017, with its price target of $10.50 suggesting that CRR could surge by 85.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.78% to reach $1.81/share. It started the day trading at $0.32 and traded between $0.2631 and $0.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRR’s 50-day SMA is 1.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.87. The stock has a high of $5.16 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.43%, as 5.04M SGRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.92% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 419.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -90.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.89% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,536,636 shares of CRR, with a total valuation of $1,450,021.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares by 7.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,239,854 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,026 shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. which are valued at $918,340. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 40,482 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,063,414 shares and is now valued at $436,000. Following these latest developments, around 12.40% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.