Is It Crazy To Buy NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) And Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

The shares of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NeoGenomics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Buy the NEO stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. First Analysis Sec was of a view that NEO is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 24, 2018. Leerink Partners thinks that NEO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 21, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.45.

The shares of the company added by 6.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $26.81 while ending the day at $28.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -81.11% decline from the average session volume which is 714730.0 shares. NEO had ended its last session trading at $26.68. NeoGenomics Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1577.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 78.86, with a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 NEO 52-week low price stands at $11.05 while its 52-week high price is $27.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NeoGenomics Inc. generated 178.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. NeoGenomics Inc. has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is now rated as Hold. Needham also rated DHR as Reiterated on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $152 suggesting that DHR could surge by 2.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $150.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.50% to reach $153.21/share. It started the day trading at $151.44 and traded between $149.57 and $150.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DHR’s 50-day SMA is 141.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 137.72. The stock has a high of $153.54 for the year while the low is $94.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 554.30%, as 30.84M NEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.82% of Danaher Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.63, while the P/B ratio is 3.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 836,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,207,969 shares of DHR, with a total valuation of $7,037,399,315. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more DHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,904,837,133 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Danaher Corporation shares by 4.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 33,443,562 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,521,495 shares of Danaher Corporation which are valued at $4,882,091,181. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Danaher Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,383 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,518,498 shares and is now valued at $3,871,170,338. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Danaher Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.