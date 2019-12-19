Is It Crazy To Buy Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) And eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $266.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.34.

The shares of the company added by 29.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.095 while ending the day at $0.10. During the trading session, a total of 269.85 million shares were traded which represents a -3182.85% decline from the average session volume which is 8.22 million shares. INPX had ended its last session trading at $0.08. Inpixon debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 INPX 52-week low price stands at $0.04 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The Inpixon generated 494000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.86% to reach $116.45/share. It started the day trading at $98.54 and traded between $90.27 and $92.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EHTH’s 50-day SMA is 76.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.13. The stock has a high of $112.22 for the year while the low is $34.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.27%, as 4.89M INPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.98% of eHealth Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 837.75, while the P/B ratio is 5.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 804.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EHTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 114,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,849,008 shares of EHTH, with a total valuation of $262,849,478. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more EHTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $178,681,510 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its eHealth Inc. shares by 5.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,287,137 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,510 shares of eHealth Inc. which are valued at $118,751,260. In the same vein, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its eHealth Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 207,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,117,414 shares and is now valued at $103,092,616. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of eHealth Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.