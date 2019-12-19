Is It Crazy To Buy GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) And Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

The shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on June 25, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from DNB Markets Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that GLOG is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2018. Berenberg thinks that GLOG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.25.

The shares of the company added by 4.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.53 while ending the day at $10.10. During the trading session, a total of 518258.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.15% decline from the average session volume which is 502430.0 shares. GLOG had ended its last session trading at $9.63. GasLog Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GLOG 52-week low price stands at $8.68 while its 52-week high price is $18.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GasLog Ltd. generated 183.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5300.0%. GasLog Ltd. has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Piper Jaffray also rated TGE as Initiated on July 17, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that TGE could down by -13.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.14% to reach $19.50/share. It started the day trading at $22.16 and traded between $22.10 and $22.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGE’s 50-day SMA is 18.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.97. The stock has a high of $25.96 for the year while the low is $14.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.45%, as 3.24M GLOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.93, while the P/B ratio is 2.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more TGE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -3,000,451 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,060,076 shares of TGE, with a total valuation of $395,095,961. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more TGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $344,882,088 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. increased its Tallgrass Energy LP shares by 35.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,985,835 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,023,031 shares of Tallgrass Energy LP which are valued at $340,036,305. In the same vein, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its Tallgrass Energy LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,504,324 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,117,768 shares and is now valued at $109,569,225. Following these latest developments, around 17.35% of Tallgrass Energy LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.