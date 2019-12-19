Is It Crazy To Buy Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) And Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.04.

The shares of the company added by 11.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.257 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 732676.0 shares were traded which represents a -127.2% decline from the average session volume which is 322480.0 shares. ESTR had ended its last session trading at $0.26. ESTR 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $4.10.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $2.32 and traded between $2.18 and $2.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACB’s 50-day SMA is 3.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.29. The stock has a high of $10.32 for the year while the low is $2.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 169.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.12%, as 172.90M ESTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.77% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.56% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.04% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.