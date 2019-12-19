Is It Crazy To Buy Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) And KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

The shares of Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Epizyme Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2019. Leerink Partners was of a view that EPZM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 03, 2018. Jefferies thinks that EPZM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 290.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.10.

The shares of the company added by 10.47% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.5001 while ending the day at $20.09. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a -267.74% decline from the average session volume which is 731150.0 shares. EPZM had ended its last session trading at $18.19. Epizyme Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.90 EPZM 52-week low price stands at $5.14 while its 52-week high price is $19.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Epizyme Inc. generated 93.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.5%. Epizyme Inc. has the potential to record -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.05. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.89% to reach $7.10/share. It started the day trading at $0.42 and traded between $0.34 and $0.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMPH’s 50-day SMA is 0.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.17. The stock has a high of $2.85 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 585132.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.61%, as 653,066 EPZM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.27% of KemPharm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 176.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.23% over the last six months.

This move now sees The DSC Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,095,914 shares of KMPH, with a total valuation of $1,843,161. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KMPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $699,366 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of KemPharm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.