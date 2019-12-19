Is It Crazy To Buy Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) And The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.69.

The shares of the company added by 4.47% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.45 while ending the day at $4.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.56 million shares were traded which represents a 10.19% incline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. CLNY had ended its last session trading at $4.47. CLNY 52-week low price stands at $4.32 while its 52-week high price is $6.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 531.58%. Colony Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.61% to reach $27.59/share. It started the day trading at $23.325 and traded between $22.96 and $23.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WMB’s 50-day SMA is 22.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.59. The stock has a high of $29.55 for the year while the low is $20.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.49%, as 27.33M CLNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of The Williams Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 184.64, while the P/B ratio is 2.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WMB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,177,997 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 97,721,931 shares of WMB, with a total valuation of $2,220,242,272. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WMB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,502,536,148 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Williams Companies Inc. shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 57,367,047 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -534,609 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. which are valued at $1,303,379,308. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its The Williams Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,978,617 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 41,088,213 shares and is now valued at $933,524,199. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Williams Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.