Is It Crazy To Buy Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) And Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Citigroup was of a view that AM is Buy in its latest report on May 28, 2019. Raymond James thinks that AM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.14.

The shares of the company added by 5.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.33 while ending the day at $6.67. During the trading session, a total of 8.14 million shares were traded which represents a -11.83% decline from the average session volume which is 7.28 million shares. AM had ended its last session trading at $6.32. Antero Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AM 52-week low price stands at $4.26 while its 52-week high price is $14.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 74.36%. Antero Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $165. Piper Jaffray also rated MSFT as Resumed on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $158 suggesting that MSFT could surge by 3.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $154.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.21% to reach $160.69/share. It started the day trading at $155.48 and traded between $154.18 and $154.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MSFT’s 50-day SMA is 146.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 134.55. The stock has a high of $155.90 for the year while the low is $93.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 62.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.52%, as 61.13M AM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of Microsoft Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.90, while the P/B ratio is 11.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MSFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,216,957 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 607,318,333 shares of MSFT, with a total valuation of $91,935,849,250. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MSFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,824,048,041 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Microsoft Corporation shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 313,871,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 773,132 shares of Microsoft Corporation which are valued at $47,513,904,304. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Microsoft Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,334,028 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 227,702,492 shares and is now valued at $34,469,603,239. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Microsoft Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.