Is It Crazy To Buy Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) And The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The shares of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altus Midstream Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Equal Weight the ALTM stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 04, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on December 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.61 while ending the day at $2.62. During the trading session, a total of 909949.0 shares were traded which represents a -19.86% decline from the average session volume which is 759180.0 shares. ALTM had ended its last session trading at $2.73. Altus Midstream Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ALTM 52-week low price stands at $1.63 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Altus Midstream Company generated 2.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Altus Midstream Company has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $63. Atlantic Equities also rated KO as Initiated on July 29, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that KO could surge by 8.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.94% to reach $58.76/share. It started the day trading at $54.75 and traded between $53.885 and $53.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KO’s 50-day SMA is 53.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.48. The stock has a high of $55.92 for the year while the low is $44.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.09%, as 32.67M ALTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.77% of The Coca-Cola Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.53, while the P/B ratio is 12.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 400,000,000 shares of KO, with a total valuation of $21,360,000,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,400,956,027 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Coca-Cola Company shares by 1.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 187,511,881 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,012,589 shares of The Coca-Cola Company which are valued at $10,013,134,445. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Coca-Cola Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,412,293 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 181,621,433 shares and is now valued at $9,698,584,522. Following these latest developments, around 0.75% of The Coca-Cola Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.