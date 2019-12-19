Is A Downturn Overdue? Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)?

The shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Two Harbors Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that TWO is Buy in its latest report on November 10, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that TWO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.14.

The shares of the company added by 0.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.94 while ending the day at $14.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -6.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. TWO had ended its last session trading at $14.93. TWO 52-week low price stands at $12.06 while its 52-week high price is $14.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -104.17%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has the potential to record 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on November 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Piper Jaffray also rated LOPE as Reiterated on July 03, 2018, with its price target of $142 suggesting that LOPE could surge by 18.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $95.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.00% to reach $119.67/share. It started the day trading at $97.61 and traded between $94.89 and $96.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOPE’s 50-day SMA is 90.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.09. The stock has a high of $132.72 for the year while the low is $76.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.69%, as 1.45M TWO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.05% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.16, while the P/B ratio is 3.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 498.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LOPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 21,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,276,804 shares of LOPE, with a total valuation of $364,340,933. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LOPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $347,272,946 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares by 17.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,755,215 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 415,134 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc. which are valued at $234,716,766. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 513,277 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,516,370 shares and is now valued at $214,369,560. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.