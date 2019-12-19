Is A Downturn Overdue? MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)?

The shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $16.50 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGIC Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 19, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MTG is Neutral in its latest report on April 10, 2018. Macquarie thinks that MTG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.28 while ending the day at $14.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a 30.35% incline from the average session volume which is 2.58 million shares. MTG had ended its last session trading at $14.47. MGIC Investment Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.56, with a beta of 1.50. MTG 52-week low price stands at $9.41 while its 52-week high price is $14.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. MGIC Investment Corporation has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) is now rated as Sector Weight. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated SEE as Downgrade on July 15, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that SEE could surge by 14.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.15% to reach $45.46/share. It started the day trading at $39.17 and traded between $38.685 and $39.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEE’s 50-day SMA is 39.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.35. The stock has a high of $47.13 for the year while the low is $32.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.35%, as 4.65M MTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.02% of Sealed Air Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 974.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SEE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 329,775 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,826,570 shares of SEE, with a total valuation of $710,326,486. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more SEE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $420,601,966 worth of shares.

Similarly, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. increased its Sealed Air Corporation shares by 1.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,474,665 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 127,413 shares of Sealed Air Corporation which are valued at $319,749,110. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sealed Air Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 215,876 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,215,314 shares and is now valued at $309,963,797. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sealed Air Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.