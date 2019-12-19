Is A Downturn Overdue? Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP), VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)?

The shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $27 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Outperform the KDP stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that KDP is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 21, 2018. UBS thinks that KDP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $28.43 while ending the day at $28.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a 21.53% incline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. KDP had ended its last session trading at $28.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. currently has a market cap of $40.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 KDP 52-week low price stands at $24.52 while its 52-week high price is $32.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. generated 102.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has the potential to record 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is now rated as Overweight. Morgan Stanley also rated VMW as Reiterated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $170 suggesting that VMW could surge by 17.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $148.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.04% to reach $180.81/share. It started the day trading at $151.15 and traded between $148.55 and $149.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VMW’s 50-day SMA is 157.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 168.69. The stock has a high of $206.80 for the year while the low is $117.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.03%, as 7.80M KDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.10% of VMware Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.50, while the P/B ratio is 10.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more VMW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -2,233,640 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,546,122 shares of VMW, with a total valuation of $2,108,047,506. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VMW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $751,933,742 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VMware Inc. shares by 1.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,186,498 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -32,464 shares of VMware Inc. which are valued at $495,882,819. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its VMware Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 683,218 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,167,093 shares and is now valued at $492,863,013. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of VMware Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.