Is A Downturn Overdue? GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)?

The shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2018. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GoDaddy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on September 14, 2018, to Neutral the GDDY stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $81. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on February 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. JP Morgan was of a view that GDDY is Neutral in its latest report on December 12, 2017. Wedbush thinks that GDDY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $86.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.82.

The shares of the company added by 0.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $67.415 while ending the day at $67.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a 1.26% incline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. GDDY had ended its last session trading at $67.48. GoDaddy Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 103.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.80, with a beta of 0.67. GoDaddy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GDDY 52-week low price stands at $58.19 while its 52-week high price is $82.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GoDaddy Inc. generated 966.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. GoDaddy Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $330. Even though the stock has been trading at $255.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.30% to reach $281.04/share. It started the day trading at $256.486 and traded between $249.00 and $250.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ULTA’s 50-day SMA is 242.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 303.12. The stock has a high of $368.83 for the year while the low is $222.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.85%, as 4.15M GDDY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.59% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.06, while the P/B ratio is 7.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ULTA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 204,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,018,471 shares of ULTA, with a total valuation of $1,407,479,628. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more ULTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $772,435,838 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ulta Beauty Inc. shares by 4.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,207,447 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 149,112 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. which are valued at $750,093,555. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ulta Beauty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 72,084 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,539,269 shares and is now valued at $593,833,448. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ulta Beauty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.