Is A Downturn Overdue? GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)?

The shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on September 21, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GeoPark Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Euro Pacific Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 25, 2017, to Buy the GPRK stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.99.

The shares of the company added by 0.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.65 while ending the day at $19.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a -1124.36% decline from the average session volume which is 125870.0 shares. GPRK had ended its last session trading at $19.72. GeoPark Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GPRK 52-week low price stands at $10.89 while its 52-week high price is $20.30.

The GeoPark Limited generated 81.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -527.27%. GeoPark Limited has the potential to record 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $400. Susquehanna also rated LMT as Initiated on January 10, 2019, with its price target of $321 suggesting that LMT could surge by 5.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $386.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.63% to reach $404.00/share. It started the day trading at $387.64 and traded between $379.66 and $380.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LMT’s 50-day SMA is 382.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 358.28. The stock has a high of $399.96 for the year while the low is $241.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.03%, as 3.79M GPRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.21, while the P/B ratio is 27.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more LMT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -589,991 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,517,377 shares of LMT, with a total valuation of $17,016,599,928. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,483,260,945 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Lockheed Martin Corporation shares by 2.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,858,923 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -517,477 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation which are valued at $6,592,344,661. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lockheed Martin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,522 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,110,376 shares and is now valued at $5,126,550,327. Following these latest developments, around 0.09% of Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.