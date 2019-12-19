Is A Downturn Overdue? FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT), The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)?

The shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $324 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FleetCor Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $302. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on July 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 284. Goldman was of a view that FLT is Buy in its latest report on June 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FLT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 275.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $329.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.25% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $296.4301 while ending the day at $296.79. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a -286.11% decline from the average session volume which is 507850.0 shares. FLT had ended its last session trading at $303.62. FleetCor Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.87, with a beta of 1.11. FleetCor Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FLT 52-week low price stands at $172.18 while its 52-week high price is $315.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FleetCor Technologies Inc. generated 1.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.81%. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $108. Credit Suisse also rated SJM as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $95 suggesting that SJM could surge by 0.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $102.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.00% to reach $103.31/share. It started the day trading at $103.30 and traded between $102.27 and $103.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SJM’s 50-day SMA is 106.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.11. The stock has a high of $128.43 for the year while the low is $91.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.06%, as 8.49M FLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.78% of The J. M. Smucker Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 829.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SJM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 197,659 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,490,663 shares of SJM, with a total valuation of $1,312,643,775. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SJM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $827,084,573 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The J. M. Smucker Company shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,419,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 132,438 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company which are valued at $674,617,899. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its The J. M. Smucker Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 255,302 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,369,701 shares and is now valued at $459,211,878. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of The J. M. Smucker Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.