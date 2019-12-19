Is A Downturn Overdue? Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)?

The shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $200 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ecolab Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on April 18, 2019, to Neutral the ECL stock while also putting a $186 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $167. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ECL is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that ECL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $200.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $185.43 while ending the day at $185.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -68.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. ECL had ended its last session trading at $186.90. Ecolab Inc. currently has a market cap of $53.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.59, with a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ECL 52-week low price stands at $135.77 while its 52-week high price is $209.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ecolab Inc. generated 135.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.94%. Ecolab Inc. has the potential to record 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $108.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.38% to reach $114.89/share. It started the day trading at $110.39 and traded between $108.07 and $110.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATO’s 50-day SMA is 109.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.55. The stock has a high of $115.19 for the year while the low is $87.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.11%, as 4.21M ECL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.58% of Atmos Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.43, while the P/B ratio is 2.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 755.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ATO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 93,801 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,376,199 shares of ATO, with a total valuation of $1,537,678,245. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more ATO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $896,666,644 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atmos Energy Corporation shares by 3.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,374,772 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 248,786 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation which are valued at $788,805,613. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Atmos Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 274,581 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,044,897 shares and is now valued at $646,562,183. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Atmos Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.