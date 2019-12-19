Is A Downturn Overdue? Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)?

The shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $58 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cimarex Energy Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on July 11, 2019, to Market Perform the XEC stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $66. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on May 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Wells Fargo was of a view that XEC is Market Perform in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that XEC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.06.

The shares of the company added by 0.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $49.60 while ending the day at $50.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a 11.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. XEC had ended its last session trading at $50.26. Cimarex Energy Co. currently has a market cap of $5.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.95, with a beta of 1.39. Cimarex Energy Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 XEC 52-week low price stands at $37.19 while its 52-week high price is $77.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cimarex Energy Co. generated 23.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -117.58%. Cimarex Energy Co. has the potential to record 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.71% to reach $41.92/share. It started the day trading at $34.38 and traded between $33.33 and $33.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BZUN’s 50-day SMA is 40.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.31. The stock has a high of $56.47 for the year while the low is $27.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.81%, as 17.35M XEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.19% of Baozun Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.09, while the P/B ratio is 5.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more BZUN shares, increasing its portfolio by 53.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 1,774,853 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,120,804 shares of BZUN, with a total valuation of $194,436,928. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. meanwhile bought more BZUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $165,047,502 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Baozun Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.