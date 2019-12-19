Is A Downturn Overdue? Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI)?

The shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that BUD is Hold in its latest report on August 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BUD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $99.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.98.

The shares of the company added by 1.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $79.7929 while ending the day at $80.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -64.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. BUD had ended its last session trading at $79.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a market cap of $136.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.59, with a beta of 1.13. BUD 52-week low price stands at $64.54 while its 52-week high price is $102.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.43%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has the potential to record 4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $118. Even though the stock has been trading at $149.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.13% to reach $161.29/share. It started the day trading at $150.31 and traded between $148.65 and $149.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUI’s 50-day SMA is 157.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 138.16. The stock has a high of $166.32 for the year while the low is $96.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.36%, as 1.02M BUD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Sun Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 93.48, while the P/B ratio is 3.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 594.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SUI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 373,316 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,754,116 shares of SUI, with a total valuation of $2,100,730,446. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more SUI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,082,031,215 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sun Communities Inc. shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,329,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 114,685 shares of Sun Communities Inc. which are valued at $877,817,827. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Sun Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 251,444 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,506,293 shares and is now valued at $742,231,520. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Sun Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.